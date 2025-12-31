5 crucial injuries to monitor for Panthers-Bucs NFC South championship

Injuries play a big role in who wins a game, and over the course of the season, it can be a huge factor in who makes the playoffs. By Week 18, which we are now at, each team is dealing with a ton of ailments. Even the "healthy" players are banged up.

Such is life for the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, they have a short week, so they'll have one less day to recover from said injuries and play in what amounts to the division championship.

These could be huge for what plays out Saturday, so here are five injuries and players to monitor this week.

Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Baker Mayfield

Injury report for Bucs and Panthers - Mayfield now listed with an injury to his throwing shoulder. He’ll play, but add it to his list. Morrison is also one to watch. pic.twitter.com/LieCSFTwCs — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 30, 2025

Baker Mayfield's injuries could be huge. It's no secret that he's been pretty banged up, and partially as a result, he has not played well. That probably influenced how the Panthers won last time they faced him, and it could be huge this time.

The previous injury was to his non-throwing shoulder. Now that his throwing shoulder and knee are ailing, he might have an even tougher time, which could open the door for the Panthers to win the NFC South.

Robert Hunt

Getting Robert Hunt back would be monumental. The Panthers have enjoyed good offensive line play without him, but that adds to the depth and gives them a much better front. Hunt can really help the run game which has struggled as of late.

The Panthers like to run the ball more than pass it, and having Hunt to help create push and open lanes will be very helpful to both Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, and it could be the difference in a tight match.

Rico Dowdle

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Speaking of, Rico Dowdle is also on the report with a toe injury, and he didn't practice at all. It's unlikely he'll miss this game, but the Panthers really can't afford to have him sidelined. Chuba Hubbard has been fine as a backup, but he's not the same Hubbard this year.

Dowdle has been a revelation, and his violent running through contact has been a big reason the Panthers have had success on the ground. Without him, the game plan changes and that could be really bad.

Tristan Wirfs

If Tristan Wirfs is unable to go, that would be a major boost for the Panthers. Wirfs is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, and his absence would make for a glaring hole up front. The Panthers have struggled to rush the passer well this year.

But if the best pass-protector is out, Ejiro Evero might be able to scheme up some pressure. Additionally, the Bucs wanted to run the ball a ton last time, and without one of their best blockers, that will be more challenging.

David Moore

As surprising at is to say, the Panthers have probably missed David Moore. He doesn't add much, but he is a very reliable veteran. In these sort of games, that can be a huge piece of the puzzle. Moore's been here before, and the others have not.

Plus, with Xavier Legette really struggling, the Panthers do need someone who can catch the ball after Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, the former of which is likely to see double teams. Moore is a good outlet for Bryce Young most of the time, so the Panthers need him back.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

All potential Panthers playoff matchups in 2025

Why Panthers will and won’t win NFC South title

Two Panthers players have major contract incentives this week