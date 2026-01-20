Carolina Panthers given vital offseason mandate to continue helping Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers were an untenable situation in 2023, and it probably did not do anything positive for Bryce Young's development. That may be why he ended up benched in 2024.

But since then, the team has gone to great lengths to fix the situation. There's a new coach, new offensive linemen, a new GM, a better defense, a true WR1, and a solid backfield. That has mostly all come into fruition in two offseasons.

This upcoming offseason is crucial, but the Panthers have a lot of things they can do. According to one insider, continued support for Bryce Young is priority one.

Panthers urged to continue providing support for Bryce Young

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) throws an imaginary ball that quarterback Bryce Young (9) hits into the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers thought they had created a system in 2023 that only needed a quarterback. With Frank Reich, Josh McCown, Thomas Brown, and others on staff, things seemed fine.

With Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, and Hayden Hurst on offense, Bryce Young was supposed to walk into a winnable spot. Unfortunately, it was anything but, and the Panthers have now spent two years fixing it.

They're apparently not done yet. Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton said their top offseason priority, now that they're out of the playoffs, is to continue to get Young the support he needs to thrive.

Young has done enough to be the unquestioned starter for at least another year. He'll have another offseason to grow with wideouts Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, who will be an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason," Moton wrote.

The analyst added, "the Panthers have a lot of room to grow if they run it back with most of the current roster intact. Young isn't quite playing up to the expectations of a recent No. 1 overall pick, but he's trending in the right direction."

Because the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option, they can continue trying to accumulate weapons for him to play with. "They can shift their focus to maintaining and developing the signal-caller's supporting cast for a bigger leap next season," he said.

One part of that is the continued development of existing pieces. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, and Xavier Legette all need to improve in 2026. It also means adding pieces, so perhaps another wide receiver or a tight end is on the menu as well.

