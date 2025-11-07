Panthers’ OPOY at the midway point is a tie between two stars
Joseph Person of The Athletic came out with his midseason superlatives in regards to Dave Canales’s 5-4 club. He named running back Rico Dowdle MVP of the Carolina Panthers’ season to date. When it came to handing out an offensive most valuable player, he gave the nod to both quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan—who have carried the passing attack.
“Young has coughed the ball up too much and is the NFL’s 28th-ranked passer,” said Person, “ahead of only Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward and Joe Flacco among 31 qualified quarterbacks. But Young has made big plays in the clutch, engineering his eighth career, game-winning drive at Lambeau.”
“Dave Canales said Young has been excellent getting the offense into the right runs and protections,” explained Person. “And put him in high-stakes situations,” Canales added (via Person), “(and) he comes through for us with a couple of big throws in that last drive to complement with Rico’s run at the end.”
Meanwhile, McMillan has started all nine games this season, and easily leads the club with 69 targets (Xavier Legette is second with 37). The 6’5”, 212-pound wideout has caught at least three passes in each contest, and is on course to have one of the most productive seasons in team annals by a rookie when it comes to catches.
“Young’s favorite target has been McMillan,” said Person, “which the former Arizona WR dubbed the California connection. With 41 catches, McMillan already has cracked the top 10 for most receptions by a Panthers rookie. With three more against the Saints, he’ll move past Jonathan Mingo into seventh place.”
What a difference a year makes. McMillan’s reception total is just eight short of Legette’s team-high 49 catches in 2024. And the third-year quarterback and rookie wideout may just be getting warmed up.
