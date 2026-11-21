A week ago, the reigning NFC South champions snapped a three-game losing streak by doing something they were unable to do a season ago—defeat the New Orleans Saints. Coordinator Todd Wash’s defense limited Kellen Moore’s team to 222 total yards, sacked Saints’ quarterback Tyler Shough three times and forced him into a pair of turnovers in the Carolina Panthers’ 20-17 victory.

Sometime early next year, it will be awards season when it comes to the National Football League’s 107th campaign. Among those honors are the naming of the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Carolina’s 2026 rookie class is making its presence felt

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Earlier this week, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus came out with his rookie rankings after 10 weeks of play. He has Carolina Panthers’ safety Zakee Wheatley, a fifth-round pick from Penn State, at the top of list of 15 performers.

The Panthers are one of three teams that have at least two rookies mentioned. The Cleveland Browns lead the way with three players—safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (2nd), tackle Spencer Fano (7th), and wide receiver Denzel Boston (12th). There are also the rebuilding Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Caleb Douglas (8th) and cornerback Chris Johnson (15th).

Panthers’ DT Lee Hunter has made an impact against the run

Lee Hunter 4th down TFL. Dominant run defender already pic.twitter.com/Inf35vvuK6 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 15, 2026

As for the other member of Dave Canales’s club that made McGuinness’s rankings, there’s interior defender Lee Hunter at No. 13. Carolina general manager Dan Morgan traded up a few spots in the second round in April to grab the 6’4”, 315-pound performer from Texas Tech.

The 24-year-old rookie has opened some eyes as of late. “Hunter has been a force against the run over the past three games,” said McGuinness, “earning PFF run-defense grades of 90.1, 79.6 and 88.0 in that stretch. So far this season, he has totaled 15 tackles resulting in a defensive stop, with nine of them coming in the past four games.”

Look for Panthers’ rookie DT Lee Hunter to see more playing time

Lee Hunter and Derrick Brown annihilating a 4th and 1 pic.twitter.com/DdU8ScrlRa — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) November 16, 2026

Hunter has appeared in all nine games this season, earning starts in five of the Panthers’ first six outings. He ranks ninth on the team with 21 tackles, and is currently Pro Football Focus’ No. 28 interior defender—not far behind teammates Derrick Brown (T-20th) and Bobby Brown III (23rd).

There’s still plenty of football left and no one is handing out any awards just let. The point here is that the Panthers are getting solid play from more than one member of their 2026 rookie class. And when you consider the impact Hunter has made in recent weeks, it’s easy to see why Wash would like to see him on the field more often.