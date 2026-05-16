Panthers Must Make Hay When Sun Shines During Crucial 5-Week Stretch
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It's been widely reported that the Carolina Panthers have a pretty difficult schedule this year. That's what winning the NFC South will do. It might be a little unfair since the Panthers did only win eight games, but that's the nature of the beast.
Upon the official reveal of the 2026 schedule, there are some difficult portions with really good teams that the Panthers have to face. It's going to be tough to string together winning streaks, even with a much-improved roster.
But there is one softer stretch towards the end of the season that the Panthers must take advantage of if they're to repeat as division champions.
The Panthers have a crucial five-game stretch late in 2026
Don't expect the Panthers to come out blazing hot this year. Don't expect them to run away with the division. In fact, you probably shouldn't expect them to lead the division for most of the year. The teams the Panthers have to play are mostly not easy.
But there is a stretch from Weeks 12-16 that could help the Panthers stack some wins and return to the playoffs. We've complained about the bye week placement, so the Panthers won't be able to rest right before or during this key stretch, but it's the softest portion of the schedule there is.
Here are the matchups:
- Week 12: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on MNF
- Week 13: @ Minnesota Vikings
- Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 16: @ Pittsburgh Steelers
With all due respect, this is not a who's who of NFL teams. There is exactly one playoff team in that bunch, and the Steelers were pretty mediocre last year, too. They also did very little to change anything except downgrade at coach.
The Buccaneers were tied with the Panthers, but those two teams did not have equal offseasons. Carolina is more improved. The Vikings have a lot of talent and did win nine games, but the Panthers shouldn't be too concerned about JJ McCarthy or Kyler Murray.
The Bengals still have a rough defense, and the Panthers will be at home for that one. The Saints are better than they were a year ago when they swept the Panthers, but Carolina is much better this season and won't get swept again.
This is the make-or-break stretch. The Panthers will need to win four of these games to really cement themselves as a contender. They can tread water through a rough first 11 games and perhaps through the final two, which includes a date with the Seattle Seahawks, but these five weeks are almost all must-win.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.