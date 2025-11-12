Panthers QB Bryce Young somehow avoids stock drop after abysmal start
Jeff Howe of The Athletic released his latest quarterback stock report and his QB rankings for Week 11. There were indeed some changes from the previous edition as the Rams’ Matthew Stafford moved up from No. 5 to take over the top spot. It certainly makes sense given the veteran signal-caller’s recent hot streak.
Near the bottom of the rankings is Carolina Panthers’ signal-caller Bryce Young. He’s is currently 21st on Howe’s list and is coming off a highly-disappointing performance at home against a team that is now tied for the worst record in the NFC.
The third-year performer hit on 17-of-25 throws for 124 yards, zero scores, one interception and one lost fumble in the club’s 17-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Dave Canales’s team managed a season-low 175 total yards in the 10-point loss to their NFC South rival.
What’s surprising about Young’s spot on Howe’s list is that Canales’s quarterback actually moved up two spots from No. 23. It’s been an underwhelming season for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He played in nine games this season and thrown for less than 200 yards in eight of those outings. He’s connected on just 61.7 percent of his throws for only 1,514 yards, 11 scores, and seven interceptions. He’s also fumbled seven times and lost four of those bobbles, which means Young now has just as many TD passes as turnovers.
Of course, this is a season-long ranking of NFL quarterbacks, and the name listed below Young have had plenty of struggles. The Panthers’ field general is actually the second-ranked quarterback in the NFC South (a least for now) ahead of Atlanta’s Michael Penix Jr. (24th) and New Orleans’ rookie Tyler Shough (27th). The latter entered Week 10 as Howe’s No. 32 QB, and moved up five spots after his impressive performance at Carolina.
