Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan: Second-Year Jump or Slump for No. 3 Player?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had an excellent rookie season. In his first NFL action, he looked like a future star. One day, at least based on his rookie showcase, he will be one of the best in the league.

It's hard to say whether his ascension will take place this year. Bryce Young and Brad Idzik will have a lot to say about that, but McMillan has things he needs to improve on if he's going to take that next step.

We ranked McMillan third on our list of the most important Panthers this season. If a leap is in order, watch out. If a sophomore slump occurs, then this offense is in real danger.

Why Tetairoa McMillan will make or break Panthers offense

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes the catch | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tetairoa McMillan was very good as a rookie, but even still, there were some holes in his game. Drops were perhaps the most egregious, something he would and has admitted. This is not ucncommon for rookies.

Still, it's something that has to be cleaned up and something that marks a worrying trend. His drop numbers rose in his final college year, and they rose again in his first NFL season. If he's going to take the next step, that's where it's going to happen.

If he can shore up those drops, his otherwise really well-rounded game will evolve. He has to get better as a deep threat, but that's where not dropping the ball will help. And if all that happens, then the Panthers will be much scarier on offense.

Fortunately, we have every reason to believe he will take that next step. With Chris Brazzell (or a better version of Xavier Legette) opening things up in the middle of the field, McMillan should have plenty of opportunity, even as the focal point of the coverage.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) practices and avoidance drill | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

And given his self-professed struggles with drops and his generally good hands up until recently, it is highly likely that he will fix the drops issue. He lost several touchdowns and a good chunk of yardage to drops last year, so if all he does is clean that up, the numbers will be fantastic.

If he is a better version of the receiver we saw last year, he'll be virtually unguardable, an easy player to scheme for and get touches to. If he isn't, then defenses will be able to shut him down and put pressure on Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, which isn't ideal.