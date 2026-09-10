What NFL Expert Picks Tell Us About Panthers vs. Bears Week 1

What the experts are predicting for an NFL matchup often turns out wrong. Upsets happen, and predictions go awry. But the logic and reasoning behind the picks can be particularly revealing.

So, what are the experts saying about the Carolina Panthers hosting the Chicago Bears? And what does it tell us about the actual matchup?

Expert picks for Panthers vs. Bears

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the field after the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Breech of CBS Sports picked the Bears to win 24-21. The rest of the CBS team agreed unanimously. Over at USA Today, Adam Kaufman predicted that the Bears would win and cover the spread. Richard Mora agreed with Kaufman. Tom Viera, however, liked the Panthers to cover the 2.5-point line.

Kaufman wrote, "Ben Johnson has discussed chasing the NFL's scoring record this season. There's no chance of that if you don't beat up on the bad teams and, rest assured, the Panthers are still a bad team."

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox went with the Bears. The Athletic's Vic Tafur took the Panthers to cover the spread, highlighting some injuries for Chicago.

"We’re all for Week 1 shenanigans, and we’re calling for some immediate regression here, as the Bears won six games last season where they trailed with two minutes or less remaining. The Panthers added pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, and the Bears are a little gimpy at receiver coming out of the gate. Home dog, please," he wrote.

The For The Win team all picked the Bears to win. SI's Iain MacMillan picked the Panthers as his upset pick of the week. "I'd be lying if I said I think the Panthers are the better team, but with them being set as home underdogs in an unpredictable Week 1, I'll take a chance on Carolina upsetting the team I most expect to take a step back in 2026," he wrote.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) spits during a joint practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer disagreed, picking the Bears to blow the Panthers out. "Ben Johnson's offense will jump into overdrive out of the gate and around Bryce Young, the Panthers simply don't have the firepower to keep up with Caleb Williams," he argued.

So what does this tell us? That there is hope. One would imagine an 8-9 team with a negative point differential facing off with an 11-6 team that seems destined for more this year would be almost unanimously for the Bears.

It's not, though. There are some key injuries to the Bears, although the Panthers have certainly suffered there, too. The Bears are also primed in many ways for regression, and the Panthers are at home.

Make no mistake, the majority is going with Chicago, and for good reason. But a Panthers win just wouldn't be the most shocking result in the NFL this week.