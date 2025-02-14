Panthers should not pursue veteran linebacker suddenly seeking trade
There’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers have a lot of work to do this offseason in terms of fixing the league’s worst defense in 2024. Dave Canales’ team allowed an NFL-record 534 points, and coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit allowed the most total yards (404.5) and most rushing yards (179.8) per game in the league.
That latter number was particularly unnerving as Evero’s defense not only limited one of its 17 opponents to under 100 yards on the ground, the club allowed 200-plus rushing yards in each of its last six contests. Carolina surrendered a whopping 59 offensive touchdowns, 24 on the ground.
There’s a lot of work to be done here, and it may not happen over the course of one offseason. Plenty of made suggestions on which potential free agents the Panthers could target, veterans they could deal for, or players they could opt for early on in April’s NFL draft.
Recently, a six-year veteran that has spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals made it known that he would like to be traded to a new franchise. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was a third-round pick by the team in 2019. He’s played in all but four games of 100 games, and made 88 starts.
He’s finished in the Top 5 in tackles for the club in each of his six campaigns. In 2024, he led the Bengals with 143 stops, and also finished two interceptions, a pair of fumble recoveries, six passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. That’s a pretty productive year, to say the least.
However, the fine staff at Pro Football Focus tells a somewhat different story. Cincinnati’s defense was 25th in the league in 2024, including 19th vs. the run. Pratt was PFF’s 56th-ranked linebacker with a 60.2 grade. To put that in perspective, Super Bowl LIX champion Zack Baun of the Eagles was first (90.1). To make matters a little more concerning, Pratt earned a 70.1 mark in run defense, tied for 37th on the list.
Those are some disappointing figures. Hence, when it comes to this six-year pro and his ability to help Carolina solve its issues vs. the run, the Panthers may want to take a pass on making a deal.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers can sadly wave goodbye to superstar wide receiver
Panthers brutally named worst fit in the draft for Micah Parsons clone
Carolina Panthers offense earns spicy prediction for 2025 NFL season
Luke Kuechly reveals stance on potential comeback with the Panthers