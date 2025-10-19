All Panthers

Panthers-Jets scuffle ensues after Justin Fields takes late hit from Nick Scott

Fields took a late hit as he was sliding and had to go to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

Tim Weaver

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) takes the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) takes the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets are tied at 3-3 about midway through the second quarter. Already we've seen some drama on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Panthers inexpicably put Chuba Hubbard in their backfield on their first possession, only to take him out and replace him with Rico Dowdle for the second.

Defensively, the Panthers got into a scuffle with several Jets players after safety Nick Scott hit Justin Fields late as he was sliding.

Panthers-Jets scuffle after late hit

It's a tough spot for any defender playing at game speed, but that hit is always going to draw a flag in the modern NFL.

The Panthers were also flagged for a personal foul by rookie safety Lathan Ransom on the play.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields had to step off the field to be evaluated for a concussion in the Jets' blue medical tent. That brought out long-time veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who showed some Mike Vick Madden moves on a scramble and got the Jets in field goal range.

The Panthers couldn't get much going on their next possession and had to punt before they reached midfield.

At the start of the Jets' next drive Justin Fields was back out there, so he must have been cleared.

Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.