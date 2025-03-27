All Panthers

Panthers given lackluster grade by NFL analyst for 2025 free-agency work

The Panthers aggressively addressed their porous defense this offseason. It’s what they weren’t able to do that led to a mediocre grade by an NFL analyst

Russell Baxter

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) reacts during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) reacts during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers did win four of their final nine games this past season, and wound up more than doubling their victory total from the previous year when they finished 2-15. Dave Canales’s club takes a little momentum into 2025, and general manager Dan Morgan wasted little time during free agency adding pieces to forgettable defensive unit.

Earlier this week, Gilberto Manzano of SI.com gave out his free-agency grades for the 16 teams in the AFC. Now the National Football Conference is taking center stage. While Morgan added the likes of safety Tre’von Moehrig, emerging pass-rusher Patrick Jones II, and defensive tackles Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, Manzano gave the Panthers a C-plus, and spoke about the one defensive standout that got away.

Bobby Brown vs. Eagles
Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (95) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images / Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

“After finally getting positive results on the offensive side, the Panthers addressed a defense desperately needing starting-caliber players in all three phases. But the outlook would be much better had they sealed the deal with Milton Williams, who changed his mind about Carolina after the New England Patriots made a better last-minute offer.

“The Panthers do deserve credit for having a decent Plan B to beef up the interior,” added Manzano, “but they overpaid for Wharton, who needs to improve against the run. Carolina allowed a whopping 179.8 rushing yards per game last season. They’ll largely depend on the return of Derrick Brown to solve their run defense issues.” Manzano also mentioned the addition of running back Rico Dowdle, a 1,000-plus yard rusher for the Cowboys in 2024.

Of course, Morgan could also address the defensive front during the draft with one or two of its nine selections. There are also still numerous free agents available when it comes to interior defenders. Then again, the return of Brown is huge considering he missed all but the season opener this past season.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.