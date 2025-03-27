Panthers given lackluster grade by NFL analyst for 2025 free-agency work
The Carolina Panthers did win four of their final nine games this past season, and wound up more than doubling their victory total from the previous year when they finished 2-15. Dave Canales’s club takes a little momentum into 2025, and general manager Dan Morgan wasted little time during free agency adding pieces to forgettable defensive unit.
Earlier this week, Gilberto Manzano of SI.com gave out his free-agency grades for the 16 teams in the AFC. Now the National Football Conference is taking center stage. While Morgan added the likes of safety Tre’von Moehrig, emerging pass-rusher Patrick Jones II, and defensive tackles Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, Manzano gave the Panthers a C-plus, and spoke about the one defensive standout that got away.
“After finally getting positive results on the offensive side, the Panthers addressed a defense desperately needing starting-caliber players in all three phases. But the outlook would be much better had they sealed the deal with Milton Williams, who changed his mind about Carolina after the New England Patriots made a better last-minute offer.
“The Panthers do deserve credit for having a decent Plan B to beef up the interior,” added Manzano, “but they overpaid for Wharton, who needs to improve against the run. Carolina allowed a whopping 179.8 rushing yards per game last season. They’ll largely depend on the return of Derrick Brown to solve their run defense issues.” Manzano also mentioned the addition of running back Rico Dowdle, a 1,000-plus yard rusher for the Cowboys in 2024.
Of course, Morgan could also address the defensive front during the draft with one or two of its nine selections. There are also still numerous free agents available when it comes to interior defenders. Then again, the return of Brown is huge considering he missed all but the season opener this past season.
