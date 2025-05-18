All Panthers

Panthers predicted to host Super Bowl team in Wild-Card round of NFL playoffs

The Panthers have missed the playoffs seven straight years. One writer says that streak ends, and Carolina gets a chance to unseat the defending NFL champs.

Russell Baxter

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles out of the end zone under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles out of the end zone under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

You have to go back to the 2015 NFL season to find the last time the Carolina Panthers not only captured the NFC South, but came away with a postseason win. Under head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton, the team started 14-0, finished 15-1 and coasted to a division title. The Panthers outlasted the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round, 31-24, then routed the Arizona Cardinals, 49-15, in the NFC title game.

Newton and company were humbled by the Denver Broncos’ defense in Super Bowl 50. The Panthers were a wild card team in 2017, but fell to the Saints in the first round of the playoffs.

Via Henry McKenna of Fox Sports, Dave Canales’s club will not only reach the postseason in 2025, but the Panthers will unseat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

“Yes, I have the Panthers in the fourth spot after taking home the NFC South title” said McKenna. “Few were paying attention at the end of last year, but Bryce Young put together an eight-game run that completely changed my perspective on him—and coach Dave Canales. There could be something special brewing in Carolina. It won’t take much to win the NFC South. It might simply take an aligned coach and a quarterback…Carolina is tied for the fifth-easiest strength of schedule, according to last year’s records. Things are lining up.”

That’s the good news. With the Panthers grabbing the fourth seed in the NFC, they obviously would be hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2015. The projected opponent? The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who McKenna has settling for a wild card berth as he predicts the Washington Commanders as NFC East champions. He also has Nick Sirianni’s club coming away with a 31-17 victory at Charlotte.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers great Steve Smith might want to cancel Christmas, Easter and the Tooth Fairy

Carolina Panthers finally announce jersey numbers for 2025 free agents

Panthers great Cam Newton sees George Pickens as great fit for Cowboys

Apparently Michael Jordan loves this particular Carolina Panthers rookie

Panthers vs. Jaguars: Early odds revealed for NFL Week 1 matchup

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.