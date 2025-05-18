Road trip vs. 'top-tier' NFC team named Panthers' key game for 2025
This past season, there were signs of hopes in Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers finished an NFL-worst 2-15 in 2023, and got off to a 1-7 start in ’24 under new head coach Dave Canales. Things changed during the second half of the year under suddenly-rejuvenated quarterback Bryce Young. The team won four of its final nine games,
A new season always brings optimism. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan did his share of work bolstering the roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers allowed the most total yards and rushing yards in league in 2024, and the franchise gave up a single season NFL record 534 points.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network put together a list of each team’s key game on the recently-released 2025 NFL schedule. He picked out an intriguing contest for Canales’s club. In Week 9, the Panthers head north to Green Bay to face a Packers’ squad that’s reached the playoffs each of the past two seasons.
“The Panthers started slow in 2024 but showed promise with Bryce Young and two wins in the final three weeks,” said Infante. “Green Bay has consistently been in the NFC mix under Matt LaFleur. A road matchup at Lambeau Field gives Carolina a legit chance to see how it stacks up against a top-tier conference team.”
If you look at the past two seasons, a clash with the Pack could prove to be a test in numerous ways for the Panthers. The club owns a combined 7-27 mark since 2023, and have beaten only one team (Texans in Week 8 of ’23) that finished the year with winning record. It’s also worth noting that Carolina owns a dismal 2-15 road record the past two seasons.
If this club is going to make strides forward and return to contender status, a surprise road win over Jordan Love and company would open plenty of eyes and do wonders for the Panthers’ confidence.
