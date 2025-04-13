Analyst says Panthers' defense still 'in rough shape' after free agency splurge
This past season, Carolina’s defense was historically bad. Once free agency began in mid-March, general manager Dan Morgan wasted little time adding bodies to a unit that allowed the most total yards, most rushing yards, and most touchdown passes in the league. The Panthers gave up 534 points, the most by a team in a single season in NFL history.
The mind(s) behind PFSN Stats and Insights recently gave out their free-agency grades for all 32 franchises. When it came to Dave Canales’s team and the work done by Morgan and the organization, the Panthers received an underwhelming C-minus.
“Safety Tre’von Moehrig is a nice get to help revamp the NFL’s worst defense from 2024. Moehrig has been a steady deep safety for the Raiders during his four-year career and should add stability to a safety room that tried to get by with cheaper veterans like Nick Scott, Jordan Fuller, and Xavier Woods last season.
“However, Patrick Jones II and Tershawn Wharton are underwhelming consolation prizes on the defensive line. Some reports had the Carolina Panthers agreeing to deal with defensive tackle Milton Williams only to have the Patriots beat them out. While the massive $26 million per year for Williams is a lot, Carolina does badly need more pass-rushing talent. Until that happens, this remains a defense in rough shape.”
Missing out on Williams, the former Eagles’ defensive tackle who had a memorable afternoon against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, was certainly a blow. Morgan does have nine picks in this year’s draft, but could he also venture back into free agency over the next month or so and pick up a veteran pass rusher the likes of Za’Darius Smith or Von Miller?
Along with Moehrig, Jones, and Wharton, Carolina did sign defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (44 tackles) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (the team’s top tackler in 2024) away from the defending NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams. Again, neither performer is necessarily a big name, so the analysis can be considered fair.
When it comes to adding a top edge rusher in the draft, the names most mentioned in terms of the Panthers—who have the eighth overall pick—are talented Georgia Bulldog teammates Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams. In any case, it appears that the Panthers won’t be getting a higher mark anytime soon unless they find some additional performers who can corral opposing quarterbacks.
