PFF: Panthers’ offensive line could get even better in 2025
It’s a team that could be going places this upcoming season if it picks up where it left off in the second half of 2024. Led by a young and emerging quarterback, and a defensive unit on the rebound from a horrendous showing, Dave Canales’s club bears some watching.
Recently, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus previewed the 2025 Carolina Panthers. There are new faces in the wide receiver room, and a lot of changes to the NFL’s worst defense this past season. Still, he chose the team’s emerging offensive line as the club’s biggest strength.
Panthers’ offensive front poised to improve this season
“Carolina spent significant resources improving its offensive line last offseason,” said Wasserman, “particularly on the interior with the additions of guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. The result was a unit that ranked seventh in the NFL in PFF grade last season and gave Bryce Young a chance to succeed from the pocket. All of the key pieces are back, so this offensive line could improve even further with another year together.”
The last point is very significant, as Hunt (named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with Carolina) spoke to earlier this summer (via Joseph Person of The Athletic). “I’ve never been part of a room that has retained everybody. Everybody came back. That’s the first time I’ve seen that in my career. “It’s awesome, man. It speaks for us, the guys in the room. That means they believe in us. We work hard. We trust each other.”
Wasserman also chose right tackle Taylor Moton as Carolina’s top offensive player. “Moton has been a constant at right tackle for Carolina over the past seven years and played some of his best football in 2024. His 77.7 PFF grade was his highest since 2020, and he allowed just one sack for the third time in the past four seasons. Since 2018, Moton has earned an outstanding 84.9 pass-blocking grade and has allowed a hit or sack on just 0.6 percent of his pass-blocking snaps.”
Another step forward by Canales’s offensive line this upcoming season could lead to big things for a franchise looking for its first winning campaign since 2017.
