1,700-yard Packers weapon named trade target for Panthers by NFL analyst
The Carolina Panthers haven't even met with a single free agent wide receiver, despite there being a surplus of high-quality options on the market. The latest name to fall off the board is that of Brandin Cooks, who's rejoining the New Orleans Saints on a two-year, $13 million deal. That's highway robbery for the kind of production Cooks offers, even at this late point in his NFL career.
Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Elijah Moore are all still out there, but as far as we can tell Carolina's front office doesn't believe that they need more help at this position. The same likely applies to the 2025 NFL draft class at wide receiver, of which they've shown very little interest in, as well - only having reportedly met with one prospect so far.
Perhaps they have a trade in mind, instead. If that's the case then one target to watch is Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs, who Pro Fooball Focus has named Green Bay's best trade asset.
According to Last Word on Sports, if Doubs winds up on the trade block the Panthers should be one of the teams that's in the mix.
"Since Adam Thielen will probably retire after the 2025 season, the Panthers should find another homegrown pass catcher for quarterback Bryce Young. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker have bright futures but they’re unproven options. Doubs has more experience in this entire unit other than Thielen which could finally give Young a new potential favorite target."
Doubs comes with the plus size (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) the Panthers usually look for at this position, and his skillset makes him a good fit, as well. Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker both do their best work from the slot, and as yet Xavier Legette still has a lot of developing to do as a boundary target. That would give Doubs plenty of room to ply his trade as Bryce Young continues to grow as a QB.
Since coming into the league Doubs has averaged a little under 600 yards and five touchdowns per season. That won't put him at the top of Carolina's rotation, but it would offer a significant upgrade over the kind of numbers one can expect from David Moore as a fourth option.
