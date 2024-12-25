3 Affordable WR Options for Patriots
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of help at wide receiver heading into the NFL offseason, and while they are expected to swing big on Tee Higgins, they could also stand to add some auxiliary options.
The Patriots are slated to have a wealth of cap space, so they can absolutely afford to add multiple pieces at the position.
But considering New England will also want to be careful about how it spends its dollars, here are a few very affordable wide receiver options for the Pats in free agency.
Demarcus Robinson
Demarcus Robinson will be one of the more intriguing wide outs available in March.
The 30-year-old is currently with the Los Angeles Rams and has caught 28 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Robinson has shown a penchant for making big plays and is averaging 15.5 yards per catch this season, and he has plenty of big-game experience from his days with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound pass-catcher is certainly not a No. 1, but he would definitely represent a better target than just about anyone else currently on the Patriots' roster.
Robinson could also probably be had on a one or two-year deal.
Darius Slayton
Darius Slayton will probably be a bit more expensive than Robinson given his consistent production, but he should still be well within New England's price range.
The 27-year-old has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the New York Giants and has been a very productive member of their receiving corps. He has tallied over 700 receiving yards four times, and in 14 games this season, he has snared 38 balls for 541 yards and a score.
It's also important to keep in mind that Slayton has had a pretty miserable quarterback situation with the Giants, so perhaps Drake Maye can help further unlock him.
Marquise Brown
That brings us to probably the most interesting name on this list: Marquise Brown.
The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal last offseason, but he injured his collarbone in preseason and missed the first 14 games of 2024.
Brown just returned this past weekend and logged five catches for 45 yards in Kansas City's win over the Houston Texans.
The speedster is still just 27 years old and has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, although injuries have limited him to only 27 games the past three seasons.
If the Pats can land him on a cheap one-year pact, it would give Maye a terrific downfield threat.
