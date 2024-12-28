3 Exciting CB Options for Patriots in Free Agency
The New England Patriots have seen their defense slide quite a bit this season, and while a lack of a pass rush is one of the biggest issues, they also have another budding problem.
Cornerback depth.
Outside of rising star Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots don't have a whole lot at the cornerback position, and long-time veteran Jonathan Jones is preparing to depart via free agency.
Luckily, New England has ample cap room, and this upcoming free-agent class will be fairly deep as far as corners are concerned.
Here are three realistic options at the position for the Pats in March.
Kristian Fulton
The Patriots will get a good look at Kristian Fulton this Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 26-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans before signing a one-year deal with the Chargers last March.
Fulton dealt with persistent injury issues throughout his tenure with the Titans, but he has emerged as a stalwart in Los Angeles, logging 44 tackles, an interception and seven passes defended while posting a 72.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024.
The LSU product made just $3.1 million in base salary this season, but he appears due for a raise. Luckily, the Patriots can afford it.
Byron Murphy Jr.
Byron Murphy Jr. may very well be one of the most underrated cornerbacks in football.
The Minnesota Vikings defender has been brilliant this season, registering 71 tackles, six picks and 13 passes defended. He also boasts a 75.3 overall grade and 75.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, both incredible numbers.
Make no mistake: Murphy will be costly in free agency, but he is just 27-years-old and possesses incredible physical talent.
New England has opened up cap room for a reason. It's time to use it, and Murphy would form a lethal tandem with Gonzalez.
Elijah Molden
That brings us to the second Chargers player on this list, and oddly enough, the second former Titan.
Like Fulton, Elijah Molden spent the early stages of his career in Tennessee, residing in Music City from 2021 through 2023. Also like Fulton, he landed with Los Angeles last offseason, but in Molden's case, it was via trade.
He has responded by recording 71 stops, three interceptions and seven passes defended, helping mitigate the loss of the injured Asante Samuel Jr. for the Bolts.
The 25-year-old is slated to hit free agency and has the ability to play both cornerback and safety, so that versatility should work well on the open market.
Look for the Patriots to keep a close eye on Molden in March.
