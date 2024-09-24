Aaron Rodgers Reached Out to Patriots QB After Loss
The New England Patriots ended up being defeated by the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 NFL action. Aaron Rodgers put on a masterclass performance to lead his team to a win.
In that game, Patriots' rookie quarterback Drake Maye made his debut. He played one drive and completed four of his eight pass attempts for 22 yards and also picked up 12 rushing yards.
Following the game, Maye waited patiently to talk to Rodgers. He wanted to talk to the quarterback that he believes is the NFL's "GOAT."
It was an awesome moment for the young quarterback and also something that Rodgers appreciated.
Recently, the future Hall of Fame quarterback spoke out about his interaction with the rookie. He also said that he reached out to Maye on Instagram following the game.
"I thought it was really cool that Drake [Maye] stuck around to say hello. It's something definitely that I would've done as a young player to some of the guys I watched growing up. I just happened to be teammates with my favorite quarterback at the time. It was really cool, I reached out to him on Instagram to tell him that I appreciated that. So, it was cool. It was really cool. There's something about having that respect and deference that I just really appreciate."
While Maye never end up being "mentored" by Rodgers, having that kind of connection could be very valuable for him. Any wisdom that can be picked up from an all-time great like Rodgers is important.
Now, the calls for Maye to get playing time have grown louder. Jacoby Brissett has been unable to move the football consistently. At some point this year, it is still expected that Maye will take over as the starter.
That being said, talking to Rodgers after his debut was an awesome experience for Maye. He has a bright future ahead of him and fans will be excited to see his next appearance on the field.
