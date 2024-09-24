Two Teams Named Favorites for Patriots’ Bill Belichick
The New England Patriots entered a new era of football this season under head coach Jerod Mayo. Gone are the days of Bill Belichick patrolling the sidelines.
While it has been a bittersweet change, it has brought a breath of fresh air to the franchise. Belichick was unable to find a new head coaching job this offseason and fans have been able to enjoy watching him analyze the game on talk shows.
That being said, it's widely expected that Belichick will be back on an NFL sideline next year. He's likely to be the top candidate for any team looking for a new head coach ahead of the 2025 season.
Right now, there are two teams that are emerging as potential favorites to be Belichick landing spots.
Sara Marshall of FanSided has stated that the two current favorites to end up landing Belichick are the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have been previously connected to Belichick and have struggled to begin the 2024 campaign.
Looking at the two teams, the Cowboys seem to be the most likely to make a coaching change at this point. Mike McCarthy was rumored to be on the hot seat last year after another playoff collapse. With the team struggling to start the year, Jerry Jones won't have a super long leash for his head coach.
As for the Eagles, Nick Sirianni was also on the hot seat last year after a brutal late-season collapse and Wild Card playoff loss. While they haven't gotten off to a great start this season, they are still 2-1.
Both franchises have rosters capable of competing for a Super Bowl. If they underperform throughout the rest of the 2024 season, a coaching change seems very possible. Belichick would immediately emerge as a coach capable of leading a run to a championship.
It will be interesting to see what other positions could open up as the season progresses. Belichick could have a choice of a few different teams when everything is said and done.
His track record with the Patriots is legendary and though he has a strong personality, he knows how to win. These two teams could certainly be interested in that.
New England fans would be sad to see Belichick leading another team. It would just feel wrong. But, it certainly seems that we'll see him back coaching in the NFL in 2025.
