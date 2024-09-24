Patriots Urged To Poach Chiefs' OL
As the 2024 NFL season heads into Week 4, the New England Patriots have a major issues on their offensive line.
Through the first three weeks of the year, the Patriots have had major issues protecting the quarterback. Jerod Mayo recently spoke out and acknowledged the issues.
With that in mind, fans are waiting for the front office to make a move or two to help the issues. Bringing in more offensive line talent would be a wise decision, especially if New England has any plans to play rookie quarterback Drake Maye this season.
Bleacher Report has suggested a name that the Patriots could consider. They think New England should look into poaching offensive lineman Lucas Niang from the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.
"The Patriots didn't have a great offensive line on paper, and injuries have made the group an even bigger liability. While frustrated fans might want to see Drake Maye, it's not a good idea to throw a developing young quarterback behind this offensive line. At this point, the Patriots should be looking around the league to see if there are any practice squad players who might be able to help. Lucas Niang started nine games for the Chiefs as a rookie and worked as a guard this summer. He's worth a shot as someone who can come in and potentially step in at either spot."
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Niang is a huge body and an intimidating physical presence on the line. At the very least, he'd be worth a shot as a potential help for the Patriots.
Originally drafted by the Chiefs with the No. 96 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Niang has been unable to win a consistent role. A change of scenery could help him get his career back on track.
There is no guarantee that New England will have any level of interest in bringing on Niang. However, it would be a cheap move to make and one that could help.
It's worth a shot for an offensive line that has struggled mightily throughout the first three weeks of the season.
