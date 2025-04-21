Insider Pours Cold Water on Patriots' AJ Brown Trade Hopes
Despite Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown showing off his signed jerseys of New England Patriots legends Tom Brady and Julian Edelman across recent weeks, and perhaps some lingering trade rumors to follow alongside, don't expect the pass catcher to be on the move anytime soon.
While the idea of the Eagles trading their star receiver does have its appeal when hearing the idea, especially involving the Patriots' chances, when asking ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Philadelphia doesn't have any plans to move off of Brown this offseason.
"Contrary to internet speculation, the Eagles are not trading A.J. Brown," Schefter said. "The star wide receiver signed a three-year extension a year ago this week."
Brown, a lifelong Patriots fan before being drafted to the Tennessee Titans in 2019, has had his fair share of links and connections to New England and fans aspiring to get his services on the roster since he's developed into the star receiver he is today.
Just last season, Brown had a strong campaign in just 13 games, putting together 67 catches on 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his fifth 1,000-yard season of his career in just six tries, and now coming off of a Super Bowl victory with the Eagles at just 27 years old, it's clear the All-Pro receiver has tons left in store looking ahead in his career.
However, for the hopefuls aspiring for Brown to come to New England, it'll likely take a bit more time before the pairing comes to fruition, if at all, with the Patriots.
Not only did New England already add to their receiver room in a big way this offseason with Stefon Diggs, but as mentioned by Schefter, the Eagles and Brown have an agreement themselves signed just last summer until the 2029 season.
So, while the Brown trade concept does have its reasonable excitement for New England fans, don't get your hopes up for the Eagles and the Patriots to slam down a blockbuster. There's still plenty more to come for him in Philadelphia, with the opportunity of back-to-back titles being on the horizon if the cards fall his way.
