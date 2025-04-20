Review: Patriots in a New 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
Late this week, draft expert Dane Brugler churned out a new seven-round NFL Mock Draft on The Athletic. Who did Brugler have the New England Patriots projected to select?
Below, On SI lays out every Patriots pick with takes on each selection.
Round 1, Pick 4
- OT Will Campbell (LSU)
With Cam Ward to the Titans, Travis Hunter to the Browns, and Abdul Carter to the Giants, the Patriots don’t get the ideal outcome of two quarterbacks selected among the top three. However, through picking Will Campbell, casting aside concerns around his arm length, Drake Maye’s blind side is now protected by the best offensive lineman in the draft.
Round 2, Pick 38
- WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)
Whether the Patriots address the tackle or edge positions in Round 1, this would be an excellent early-second-round pickup. After adding Stefon Diggs to the slot, placing a 6-foot-4, 215-pound standout in Jayden Higgins on the perimeter would be a huge score for the Patriots offense. Higgins is a fantastic route runner with 4.4 speed, and he recorded 140 catches for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Round 3, Pick 69
- C Jared Wilson (Georgia)
Many believe Jared Wilson could be the best center available in the NFL Draft. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds as a multi-year starter with the Bulldogs, Wilson clocked an impressive 4.84 at the NFL Combine.
Round 3, Pick 77
- DT Ty Robinson (Nebraska)
This would be a smart rotational player with position flexibility and plenty of size and length for New England’s three-man fronts, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman. Robinson recorded 37 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for the Huskers in 2024.
Round 4, Pick 103
- RB RJ Harvey (Central Florida)
One thing so many love about Ashton Jeanty is his build at 5-foot-9, 215 pounds. RJ Harvey is built similarly at 5-foot-9, 208, and he's equipped with breakneck speed. Before clocking a 4.40 at the combine, he'd rushed for 3,789 yards and 43 touchdowns with 61 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns over the last three seasons.
Round 5, Pick 144
- Edge Kyle Kennard (South Carolina)
This edge rusher has an ideal frame, a long-limbed 6-foot-4, 256 pounds. Over the last two seasons at South Carolina, Kyle Kennard recorded an impressive 31 tackles for loss alongside 17.5 sacks (including 11.5 sacks last season alone).
Round 5, Pick 171
- TE Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame)
Mitchell Evans wasn't 100 percent in 2024, but prior to his ACL tear in 2023, the Notre Dame tight end was unstoppable at times. In a heated battle with Ohio State that year, he caught seven passes for 75 yards before putting together six catches for 134 yards in the following game, a thrilling comeback win over Duke on the road. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder could prove to be a steal.
Round 7, Pick 220
- G Garrett Dellinger (LSU)
He's certainly built for the position at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds. Garrett Dellinger was a position-versatile lineman for the Tigers, playing center, left guard, and left tackle. Clearly, he brings ideal cohesion with Will Campbell.
Round 7, Pick 238
- K Ryan Fitzgerald (Florida State)
NFLDraftBliitz.com rates Ryan Fitzgerald No. 4 among draft-eligible special teamers. He was a high school star in Georgia who went on to a 5-of-5 finish in field goal attempts beyond 50 yards. This is a powerful kicker.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!