AFC Foe Could Land Patriots WR
The New England Patriots went into last offseason in desperate need of wide receiver help. They struck out on Calvin Ridley in free agency, but they did manage to land K.J. Osborn.
Unfortunately, Osborn has not been much of a factor in the early going for the Patriots, logging just five catches for 31 yards in four games. He was out this past weekend with an injury.
Osborn signed a one-year deal, so he will hit the free-agent market again next March, and based on the first few weeks of 2024, it's looking like he may be playing his football elsewhere next season.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine already sees a potential destination for Osborn, naming the Cincinnati Bengals as a possible landing spot.
"K.J. Osborn was a reliable third option for the Vikings before joining the Patriots this offseason," Ballentine wrote. "He should be available for cheap after struggling to put up production in a bad Patriots offense."
Osborn would especially make sense if the Bengals end up losing Tee Higgins, which seems like an inevitability after Cincinnati failed to sign Higgins to a long-term contract after franchise tagging him.
As Ballentine notes, Osborn was a solid option in Minnesota. He broke into the NFL with the Vikings in 2020 and began earning serious playing time during his second season when he hauled in 50 receptions for 655 yards and seven touchdowns.
Osborn then posted nearly identical numbers in 2022 before taking a bit of a step back during his final season in Minnesota, snaring 48 balls for 540 yards and three scores.
The fact that New England has not utilized Osborn given its complete dearth of weapons in the aerial attack is certainly strange. Then again, the Pats have a miserable offensive line and have been getting very little from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, so a myriad of factors have contributed to Osborn's thin output.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!