Report: Patriots' Jabrill Peppers Arrested on Assault, Drug Charges
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is reportedly facing serious legal issues.
According to a report shared by CBS News, Peppers was arrested on Saturday and is facing charges that include strangulation and drug possession after an incident that happened in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Police have said that there was an altercation between two individuals that occurred in a home. He is reportedly expected to be charged with assault and abttery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug that is believed to be cocaine.
It has also been shared by police that the victim of the alleged assault was treated at the scene.
At this point in time, no other details have been revealed about the situation. Peppers is expected to be arraigned today in Quiny District Court.
Peppers is a team captain for the Patriots and was out of this week's game due to injury. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
Needless to say, these are shocking and concerning allegations about the New England star defender. We will not be speculating or talking any further about what could have happened and will wait on more facts to be unveiled as the investigation and proceedings continue.
During the offseason, Peppers received a lucrative three-year, $30 million extension with the team. He has been a huge part of the team's defense so far this season.
In four games played, Peppers has racked up 23 total tackles, an interception, and two defended passes.
The 29-year-old defender is viewed as a very key part of the team's rebuild under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Clearly, his future is in question following the reports above.
Only time will tell what happens with this case, but we will make sure to have updates for you as they are made available.
