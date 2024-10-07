Patriots Could Trade Pass-Rusher to Chiefs
With the NFL trade deadline starting to draw closer, the New England Patriots are a team that is being talked about a lot. They have a few pieces that would make sense to trade and are nowhere close to being a contender at this point in time.
One potential trade chip could end up being pass-rusher Joshua Uche.
There are quite a few teams around the NFL that need pass-rushing help. The Patriots should consider that an opportunity to sell high on a player like Uche.
With that in mind, David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs could be a potential trade suitor for Uche if New England makes him available.
"George Karlaftis is a reliable yet unremarkable starter who is playing exactly as well as should be expected," Latham writes. "Former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, however, has yet to realize his promise. With veteran Mike Danna nothing more than a depth piece, the Chiefs could trade for Josh Uche so they have someone capable of getting past offensive tackles. The Chiefs secondary isn’t as good without L’Jarius Sneed, so the pass rush must lead this defense if the Chiefs hope to win their third title in as many seasons."
Uche has not had a sizable role with the Patriots this season. He has played in all five games, racking up 11 total tackles and two sacks. In the Chiefs' defense, he could end up realizing his full potential as an every down type of player.
At just 26 years old, Uche has the potential to be a long-term fit with either New England or a team that acquires him.
One reason that the Patriots could consider trading him is due to the fact that he's in a contract year. New England may not want to lock up big-time money by re-signing him in the offseason.
Trading him for some kind of value rather than letting him walk for nothing would be wise.
Kansas City is always a team to keep an eye on with potential trade targets like Uche. However, there are a lot of other contenders around the NFL that would love to upgrade their pass-rush as well.
If the Patriots opt to place him on the trade block, they will have a decently long list of teams with interest in acquiring him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!