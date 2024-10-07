Patriots Named Landing Spot for Eagles Star
The New England Patriots could certainly use some pass-rushing help after trading Matthew Judon, but they may have difficulty finding any legitimate help midseason.
Plus, the Patriots will probably want to avoid trading draft capital at this point.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has linked New England to Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat in free agency.
"Josh Sweat is having a down year in Philadelphia so far, but he's a proven pass-rusher who might be looking for an opportunity to bounce back next season," Ballentine wrote. "The Patriots would benefit from giving him that shot."
Sweat has logged just eight tackles and one sack over the Eagles' first four games this season. However, Sweat has an impressive track record.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
After barely playing during his rookie campaign, Sweat proceeded to post 21 tackles and four sacks in his sophomore season and then totaled 38 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles in 2020.
Then, in 2021, Sweat made the Pro Bowl after registering 45 stops, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Funny enough, he had an even better year the following campaign but did not earn a Pro Bowl selection in spite of racking up 48 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.
Sweat took a bit of a step back in 2023, recording 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles. However, he was still a force along Philly's defensive front.
The Chesapeake, Va. native is still relatively young, so he would fit the Pats' timeline. Plus, it's pretty clear the Patriots could use Sweat, as they have amassed a pedestrian 12 sacks through five games in 2024.
