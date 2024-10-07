Pat McAfee Show Makes Wild Suggestion to Patriots
The New England Patriots are without question in a tough situation.
After a 1-4 start and the team looking dead in the water, they're headed towards what could very well be an extremely long season. However, there are always bright spots in a team that is rebuilding. They usually end up getting very good picks and the ability to draft players that will power them back to contention.
That is exactly the situation that the Patriots find themselves in.
With that in mind, the Pat McAfee Show talked about New England and offered a wild suggestion for the team.
Boston Connor spoke out about the Patriots and made it clear that this season isn't about winning. He believes this year is all about getting a great draft pick and targeting Colorado superstar Travis Hunter.
"We NEED Travis Hunter on the New England Patriots. I know everybody wants to talk about the playoffs but it's ALL about the draft for the Patriots."
Hunter would be a massive addition for New England. He would instantly give them a playmaking No. 1 wide receiver. That is exactly what the Patriots need to find.
They have already found their future at quarterback in Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If they can find him an elite weapon in the 2025 NFL Draft, they'll be set from that perspective.
Honestly, as rough as tanking sounds, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for New England. If they want to speed up the process of getting back into contention, they need to stack a few elite prospects on top of each other.
Maye and Hunter would be an excellent start to the rebuild.
All of that being said, fans want to see winning. That just doesn't seem to be in the cards for the Patriots this season. But, if their consolation is Hunter, they would be just fine with that.
