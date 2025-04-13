Analyst Proposes Compelling Patriots NFL Draft Scenario
What will the New England Patriots do with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft? It's the most pressing question among the Patriots fan base right now, especially considering that Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter may both be off the board by that point.
That could make things tricky for New England, which would probably either take offensive tackle Will Campbell or trade down at that point.
Well, in terms of the latter scenario, Keagan Stiefel of NESN has proposed an interesting scenario for the Pats: trading back and selecting Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden.
"The Patriots need to figure something out at left tackle, but there’s a chance they like the value better at that position late in the first round or early in the second round," Stiefel wrote. "Could they trade back a few spots, pick up an extra selection and grab their future blindside protector as well as a top-flight wideout? Yup!"
Golden is viewed by some as the best all-around receiver in this year's class, especially after a tremendous showing at the Scouting Combine. With the Patriots still needing more weapons even after signing Stefon Diggs, Golden could represent a perfect solution.
"Golden is the best wide receiver in this class, which includes a pair of polarizing prospects in Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Arizona’s Tet McMillan," Stiefel added. "New England will have an opportunity to take him and should strongly consider it."
Golden, who began his career at Houston, caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns this past season while leading Texas in the latter two categories.
We'll see if the Pats weigh the idea of trying to swing a deal with the intent of landing Golden in a couple of weeks.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!