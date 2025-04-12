Patriots Host Projected First-Round WR
The New England Patriots continue their pre-draft motions with another interesting visit in the books this week.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KRPC2, the Patriots have hosted Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on a top-30 visit.
McMillan has been viewed as one of the best wideout prospects in this year's class, and clearly, the Patriots have appeared as one of many teams to take interest in his potential first-round fit.
Wilson mentions that the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers are among the other organizations to bring in McMillan for their respective visits.
McMillan, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound vertical threat profiles as a huge target in an NFL offense with appealing athleticism, size and jump ball ability. He finished his last year with the Wildcats putting together 84 receptions, 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns on the season within 12 games.
In New England, his fit in its offense has its rightful appeal. The Patriots have been struggling year after year to provide ample receiving talent within the scoring unit, and even with veteran Stefon Diggs entering the mix this next season, adding a dose of youth and explosiveness into the passing attack could be worthwhile.
McMillan could have an ideal path to the Patriots at fourth overall, or perhaps even as an option in the event this front office opts to trade down the board if an appealing package comes their way.
The Arizona receiver has had a wide variety of projections for his stock come the end of this month, so if New England can shift down a few spots while still securing one of the best offensive weapons in the class, it could be a move this team is keeping in their back pocket.
