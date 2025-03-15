Patriots Scouting Report: Colorado Star Travis Hunter
The New England Patriots have accomplished an impressive set of roster goals recently, setting the stage for a splashy draft pick like Travis Hunter with the fourth overall selection.
The Pats are set at quarterback with Drake Maye - bolstering his protection by signing Morgan Moses - while significantly improving across the front seven by signing Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonga, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, and K’Lavon Chaisson.
Additionally, the New England pass defense is propped up after signing Carlton Davis to a three-year, $60 millon deal to work in tandem with Second Team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
So, why add another cornerback even if Hunter could potentially play both ways?
He’s probably the most purely talented, surefire impact player in this year’s draft class.
That’s why.
Hunter was ranked the No. 1 prospect coming out of high school in the 2022 class per 247Sports and Composite rankings, the latter being an industry average, and he’s lived up to the hype ever since he departed Collins Hill High School.
Three years later, the two-way phenom was hoisting the Heisman Trophy after winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in CFB), the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player in CFB), and the Walter Camp Award (CFB player of the year, NCAA) among accolades.
It’s also worth noting the Unanimous All-American was tabbed College Football Player of the Year by both The Sporting News and Associated Press.
Offense
Hunter put together an eye-popping 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
To be clear, this is a receiver with elite, ultra-nimble feet, uncanny stop-on-a-dime ability, and the best-of-the-best agility and fast-twitch athleticism you’ll find coming out of college in recent years. He’s as smooth and fluid as they come, and paired with the suddenness he shows in his routes and after the catch, Hunter is a highly dangerous weapon on offense.
That sudden and seamless ability to change direction and the next-level feet referenced above, you can take a closer look at those traits in the clips above.
While Hunter has truly elite speed, when challenged at the catch point and when elevating for contested balls, again, he consistently wins.
It's part of why the Colorado Buffalo was a very successful red zone receiver.
Take a look at the compilation of contested wins below.
Of course, at the heart of all the success Hunter earned offensively was his top-tier speed. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.40. And when you consider the fast-twitch movement and outstanding body control he possesses, his overall quickness and in-game speed is as good as it gets.
Given this position is only half of what Hunter offers as a draft prospect, it's impressive to know that he may very well top Tetairoa McMillan as the best receiver available on April 24.
Defense
Some believe Travis Hunter's best pro position will be cornerback. That could very well prove to be true. However, many of the top minds around football analysis truly believe the Florida native could or should be applied on both sides of the ball at the next level.
That includes Urban Meyer.
"I'd never say this other than that guy - I'd play him both ways." Meyer said per a clip from Fox Sports on X.
As is the case offensively, fueling Hunter's game at the cornerback position is pure, unadulterated, elite speed. Take a look at his touchdown-saving tackle below for a closer look at that trait.
Paired with the high-level athletic abilities discussed to this point, what makes Hunter special at the cornerback position is his naturally gifted instincts.
When you take a cornerback who has elite-level speed, agility, body control, and ball skills and you add razor-sharp ability to read receivers, quarterbacks, and offensive strategy altogether, you have a game-changer.
Look no further than the best interception of the last college football season, or perhaps more than just one recent year.
All in all, will be play only cornerback, only receiver, or will Hunter balance both at the pro level?
Who cares?
Yes, it would benefit New England a great deal if Hunter were to immediately impact the offense, should the Patriots choose the blue-chip draft prospect. However, NFL teams that take a best-player-available approach, casting aside position needs, see the best returns on their investments.
It's difficult to envision Patriots fans disappointed in the draft decision a few years down the road if, hypothetically, New England were to select Hunter.
