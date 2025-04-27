Analyst: Patriots NFL Draft Proof of Culture Change
The New England Patriots have certainly had one heck of an NFL Draft, making shrewd picks to address clear needs while also assembling elite-level talent.
But there is another area in which the Patriots have truly excelled in this draft: finding leaders.
Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN absolutely loves what New England has done and thinks that all of the moves the Pats have made in the draft exemplify a culture shift in Foxborough.
Ounpraseuth specifically focused on the first couple of days of the draft in making his assertion.
"The team’s three selections Friday were proof of that due to the common trait they share," Ounpraseuth wrote. "If you look at the draft profiles of the players, you’ll notice an interesting strength evaluators highlighted: Leadership. ... Leadership qualities aren’t exclusive to the Patriots’ Day 2 picks. Will Campbell quickly showed how much of a high-character person he is, and he also was known as a strong leader at LSU."
He added that the Patriots' free-agent signings also epitomized the types of players new head coach Mike Vrabel wants in the locker room.
New England was largely criticized for a questionable culture last season, as players frequently griped to the media about their roles, and there was obvious dissension in the ranks.
That was apparently a big part of the reason why the Pats fired Jerod Mayo after just one season at the helm, replacing him with the more experienced Vrabel.
Vrabel had a solid track record during six years as Tennessee Titans head coach, leading the Titans to three playoff appearances, a pair of AFC South division titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance.
We'll see if he can re-elevate a Patriots franchise that has fallen on hard times in recent years.
