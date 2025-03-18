Analyst Reveals Patriots Worst-Case Scenario in 2025 NFL Draft
The New England Patriots have added several key pieces on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Milton William, Harold Landry, and Robert Spillane will all be feature pieces in the front seven and Carlton Davis will pair with Christian Gonzalez in the secondary to create a tremendous duo.
One notable omission for the Patriots, though, is they still haven't acquired a true No. 1 receiver for quarterback Drake Maye.
The Pro Bowl quarterback showed all the talent and potential in the world as a rookie, but he needs help in the form of a star receiver. According to PFF NFL analyst Bradley Locker, New England must make that a top priority in the NFL Draft.
"Protecting Maye is of real importance, but so is upgrading the receiver room, as the Patriots concluded the year ranked dead last in PFF receiving grade at the position," Locker writes. "After swinging and missing on Chris Godwin and Tee Higgins, New England needs to lean into the draft to give Maye a bona-fide star on the outside. Tetairoa McMillan would fit that profile at fourth overall."
The Patriots will likely have their chance to land Travis Hunter with the No. 4 overall pick and potentially make him Maye's top wide receiver. While he would be a great pick, it shouldn't be the only remaining move the Patriots make at the position.
New England should add a proven veteran like Keenan Allen or Stefon Diggs to their corps, as well, and give Maye a more reliable collection of targets going forward.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!