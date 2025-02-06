Analyst Suggests Wild Patriots Trade for Browns Star
The New England Patriots have already been connected as a possible trade suitor for Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett.
After Garrett made his trade request, rumors and speculation started running rampant. Almost every single team in the NFL has been listed as a suitor. However, there are only a select few who could actually offer the Browns something that entices them.
Heading into the offseason, the Patriots are one of those few teams. They have a lot of cap space, great draft capital and some intriguing players as well.
With that in mind, one New England insider has made a very bold statement about the Patriots' potential offer to Cleveland.
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston boldly stated that he would be willing to trade the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for Garrett.
“He would, to me, be worthy of considering giving up the fourth overall pick for,” Curran said.
“Say Myles Garrett says, ‘I'll go to this team, that team, that team, that team,’ and the Patriots were able to put a structure together, I would include the fourth overall pick for him and not bat an eye about paying him because he is that good."
One of the biggest needs for New England heading into the offseason is improving their pass rush. Acquiring a player like Garrett would be a one move fix that takes the entire defense to the next level.
Garrett is coming off of another massive season in 2024 even though he was dealing with multiple injury issues throughout the year. He racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass in 17 games.
Could the Patriots sell Garrett on their ability to get back into Super Bowl contention in the very near future? That is why Garrett is deciding to leave the Browns. He wants to win now.
A lot of their pitch would depend on Garrett's thoughts of young quarterback Drake Maye. Even after trading for and signing Garrett, New England would have room to make more moves. They would still have some draft capital to work with as well.
All of that being said, Curran is all onboard with trading the No. 4 pick for Garrett. It will be interesting to see if the Patriots make an aggressive push to trade for the superstar.
