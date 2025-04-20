Anonymous NFL Scout Predicts Patriots' Number Four Pick
The New England Patriots have had no shortage of predictions and projections for how they could attack their number four pick in this year's draft, now right around the corner.
While various analysts, experts, and pundits have thrown their assortment of darts across the board pinning where the Patriots may end up going for their first round pick, the verdict of which direction they may ultimately go still remains largely a mystery.
However, some NFL scouts have now began to chime in on how they see things panning out at the top of the draft in less than a week to go until things transpire down the board, including some thoughts on how New England could approach their pick at four.
According to an anonymous NFC South scout interviewed by ESPN, he sees the Patriots going with Will Campbell at number four, in the event both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are off the board ahead of them.
"He's a high-floor prospect," the scout said of Campbell. "I trust his feet and hand use to succeed at tackle, but if the length ever becomes that problematic, we think he's got All-Pro potential as a guard"
While the status of the Patriots' pick has remained foggy, Campbell has emerged as a leader in the clubhouse of sorts for New England at four, if the board does indeed fall this way.
For a team desperately coveting offensive line help based on last season, especially at left tackle, looking to take the best on the board when on the clock is far from a poor choice on paper. Campbell seems to be that top-rated prospect, and if New England is truly coveting a long-term answer as a blindside protector for Drake Maye, Campbell may be the one to do it.
Anytime Campbell is mentioned in the pre-draft process, the arm length concerns always tend to arise. However, as a high-end tackle who played in the SEC for three years at the same position with little to no trouble, the chance for the LSU product to live up to the hype and defy the scouting narrative is more than possible.
If the Patriots see enough they like out of Campbell through their scouting process, which, according to initial signs, it seems like they do, it's hard not to link the pairing of these two together at number four. Clearly, scouts and maybe even the New England brass see things the same way, perhaps leading to the perfect marriage come draft night.
The Patriots will land on their final decision at four once the 2025 NFL Draft officially gets rolling on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
