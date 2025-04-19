Patriots Named Compelling Trade Fit for Packers Playmaker
The New England Patriots are clearly trying to revamp their receiving corps this offseason, even if they haven't exactly made a ton of headway thus far.
Yes, they signed Stefon Diggs, but he is 31-years-old and coming off of a torn ACL. As for Mack Hollins, he isn't a primary option.
The Patriots will almost certainly select another wide receiver at some point in the NFL Draft, but could they try and swing a trade to land a proven weapon as well?
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network thinks so, naming New England as one of the top potential trade destinations for Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.
"The Patriots added Mack Hollins in free agency, which shouldn’t prevent them from pursuing a younger vertical receiver," Xie wrote.
Yeah; the addition of Hollins should absolutely not deter New England from pursuing a trade for Doubs, as Doubs is clearly the superior talent.
The 25-year-old caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns this past season, serving as the No. 2 wide out in a rather crowded Packers stable of receivers.
Doubs' most productive campaign in Green Bay came in 2023, when he hauled in 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight scores.
The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher was originally selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and actually expressed some frustration with his role during the early stages of 2024, but he appeared to smooth things over with Green Bay the rest of the way.
However, with Doubs having just one year left on his contract, the Packers may decide to move him, who would probably desire a larger role elsewhere, anyway. He might be able to get that with the Pats, who are starving for help at the position.
