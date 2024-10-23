Patriots Named Surprising Trade Destination for Star WR
The New England Patriots will almost surely be major sellers ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, and they may ultimately end up moving a couple of wide receivers.
Kendrick Bourne is viewed as a likely trade piece, and Tyquan Thornton could be dealt as well.
But, could the Patriots also try and add a wide out?
Cory Woodroof of For The Win thinks so, and has labeled New England as a shocking trade destination for Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp.
"Do not sleep on the Patriots to be a contender for Kupp," Woodroof wrote. "The team has officially given the franchise over to quarterback Drake Maye. To maximize Maye’s rookie deal, getting in quality veterans will be paramount."
Woodroof added that the Pats can offer the Rams a very high second-round draft pick, which could surely be enough to entice Los Angeles into trading the veteran.
But, would the Patriots actually trade valuable draft capital for the 31-year-old Kupp?
It actually makes more sense than you may initially think, as Kupp still has two years remaining on his deal after this season and would instantly become the No. 1 receiver in the Pats' aerial attack.
New England is in desperate need of weapons for Maye, who has actually looked pretty impressive over his first two starts in spite of the dearth of options at his disposal.
Kupp comes with his fair share of caveats, though.
Not only is he on the wrong side of 30, but he has played in just 23 games since 2021 due to a variety of injury issues. He has appeared in two contests this season, logging 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Back in 2021, Kupp won the receiver triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). However, due to injuries, he has failed to post 1,000 yards in any single season since.
