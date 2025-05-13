Are We Being Unreasonable With Patriots QB Drake Maye?
When the New England Patriots selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, there were a lot of questions. Maye was very raw at the time, and even then-head coach Jerod Mayo said that the quarterback had a lot to work on during camp last year.
Of course, Maye went on to enjoy a very impressive rookie campaign, supplanting Jacoby Brissett as the starter in October and throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes in 13 games and 12 starts. Additionally, the University of North Carolina product rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.
Perhaps most impressive was the fact that Maye achieved all of that in spite of having very limited help offensively. The Patriots were at the bottom of the league in terms of wide receivers and offensive linemen, leaving Maye to fend for himself much of the time. It's not like their rushing attack was all that great, either.
Fortunately, New England was able to address some of those issues this offseason, signing veteran free agents like wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins as well as right tackle Morgan Moses. They also selected left tackle Will Campbell and another receiver in Kyle Williams in the NFL Draft.
Couple that with the fact that the Pats spent a ton of money repairing their slipping defense, adding key pieces like Milton Williams, Harold Landry and Carlton Davis, and they certainly boast one of the most improved rosters in the NFL, at least on paper.
This has resulted in considerable buzz surrounding the Patriots heading into 2025, with many even labeling them playoff contenders. Heck, some have gone so far as to say that New England is a 10-win team thanks to a rather easy schedule.
With all of these suddenly heavy expectations, it seems as if everyone is placing an awful lot of pressure on Maye, who has yet to even play a full season at the NFL level.
Just ask Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud what those types of expectations will do to a young quarterback. Remember: Stroud enjoyed a historically great rookie campaign in 2023 and was viewed as an MVP candidate going into his second year. What happened? Stroud ended up struggling, and the Texans, while a good team, never quite reached the ceiling many had anticipated.
The same thing could happen to Maye, especially considering that the Pats are coming off of back-to-back four-win campaigns. It's easy to forget how bad the Patriots have been for the better part of the last half-decade thanks to how many additions they've made this offseason, but the fact of the matter is that New England has made just one playoff appearance the past five seasons.
Let's be honest: while the Pats are certainly much improved, they still have some pressing questions on both sides of the ball. Their receiving corps remains an unknown thanks to Diggs' recovery from a torn ACL, their offensive line is unproven and the linebacking corps could use some more oomph, even after the free-agent signing of Robert Spillane.
The Patriots should be better next season. Mike Vrabel has already displayed that he can succeed as an NFL head coach, and there is no doubt that New England is not as bereft of talent as it was a year ago. But the lofty expectations could ultimately work against Maye, who has yet to truly establish himself as a bona fide franchise quarterback.
Long story short? We should probably pump the brakes on the Pats for Maye's own good, even if they do play in an AFC East that isn't exactly intimidating outside of the Buffalo Bills.
