Bills Players React to Playing Patriots’ Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs has been a focal point for the New England Patriots this season. His arrival in Foxborough comes after a torn ACL in 2024, which has led people to wonder how effective he can be for the Patriots.
There are also some of those other reasons that have circulated about Diggs since he became a Patriot.
There's off-the-field stuff that caught him in the media's crossfire, his relationship with Cardi B, and then there's who he was as a teammate in Buffalo. It's no secret that Diggs left Western New York amid some controversy.
His relationship with quarterback Josh Allen was in question towards the end of his run there. Thus, his return to Buffalo in Week 5 is much anticipated.
Many Bills players are well aware of Diggs' return to Buffalo. They sounded off this week about his return in a Patriots uniform.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was asked about Sunday night's matchup. "Just knowing who he is, knowing the competitor that he is, he's going to be amped up and excited," Oliver told reporters after practice.
Cornerback Tre'Davious White also knows the kind of competitor Diggs is going into the Week 5 matchup. "With him coming back here, it's going to be a little extra," White said. "It's going to be on us as a team to match that."
The one Bills player that has a lot of eyes on him this week, and in general, is quarterback Josh Allen. Both Diggs and Allen have stated that they still have a lot of respect and love for one another, but they still had quite the divorce as QB and WR a couple of seasons ago.
Allen was asked what many people want to know this week about how he feels about Diggs being back in Buffalo on Sunday night during a video conference call with the media.
"Played (Diggs) last year, so I don't think it's anything super crazy. But obviously, being back in Buffalo, who knows if the emotions are going to be heightened for him, or for the fans," Allen said. "We're just gonna go out there and try to perform the best we can."
It's hard to tell if Diggs is still recovering from his ACL injury from last season or if he is adjusting to his new role on a new team. He's a seasoned vet now; the days of the Minneapolis Miracle are behind him.
Diggs has 19 receptions for 213 yards with no touchdowns so far this season. If he needed a game to pop up and give Pats Nation the side of him we saw when he was younger, Sunday night in Buffalo could be that night.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!