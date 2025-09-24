Browns Sign OT Off Patriots' Practice Squad
While the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, they'll have to do so a little shorthanded. After practice squad linebacker Mark Robinson was signed by the New York Jets to start the week, another reserve player was also signed.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns have signed OT Thayer Munford Jr. off of New England's practice squad. This comes after the team had an open roster spot and placed OT Dawand Jones on IR.
The 26-year-old tackle was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 with the 238th overall pick, After putting together a really good career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Munford Jr. spent over three seasons in the Silver and Black, starting 10 games during his second year. This past summer, he made the initial 53-man roster, but was later released.
Munford Jr. had originally signed with the Patriots back in August as part of the team's practice squad. He wore No. 74 and was a large figure on the offensive line during practices. He wasn't called up for any game action with the Patriots.
When he was in Las Vegas, Munford Jr. had stints of really good football, and then struggled in his third year. Him coming to New England likely had to do with a reunion with now-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was his head coach with the Raiders and helped have a hand in drafting him in the seventh round.
"Especially watching the latter part of last year, he really jumped out at me a lot, and he’s been a good fit over there," Raiders offensive line coach James Cregg said last summer. "His athleticism, he’s untapped. He’s still learning. He’s a raw football player. He’s still developing in my opinion. He’s getting better every practice. He’s getting more comfortable over there ... He’s been a pleasant surprise over there at right. He’s getting better too, so I’ve been really fired up about him."
The Patriots now have two open spots to fill on the practice squad, as well as one opening on the active game day roster.
