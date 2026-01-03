Drake Maye's Wife Begins New Year's Goal as Patriots Prepare for Playoffs

Drake Maye’s calendar is packed, and not just with game film. He’s knee-deep in an MVP chase, stacking legacy stats, and driving the New England Patriots straight toward the No. 1 seed . Now comes the final boss level. New England is lining up for a winner-take-all showdown with the Miami Dolphins, and Maye is rolling in red-hot. Just last week, he torched the New York Jets in a 42–10 demolition, going an absurd 19-of-21 for 256 yards and five touchdowns. Surgical. Ruthless. QB clinic.

On the season, Drake Maye is sitting at 4,203 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just eight picks. That’s franchise-QB stuff with cheat codes. And while Maye’s busy carving up defenses and checking boxes off a historic season, his wife is putting together a strong start to her own year too. Quietly locking in her New Year goals while Drake keeps winning Sundays. Different lanes, same momentum.

While Drake Maye Chases MVP Honors, His Wife Hits Her Own Milestone

It’s been a giant Year Two leap for the kid under center. Expectations were low, the bar was on the floor, and somehow both the New England Patriots and their second-year QB pole-vaulted right over it. One season later, the Pats have flipped the script from a 4–13 afterthought to 13–3 AFC East champs, with real January smoke on the horizon.

And while Drake Maye has been busy cooking defenses, his wife has been checking boxes off her own offseason program. Ann Michael Maye popped up on Instagram Stories holding Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, captioning it, “2026 is the year I finally read Harry Potter,” before casually admitting she’s never seen the movies either.

@annmichaelhmaye on Instagram

So while Ann Michael Maye is finding her house at Hogwarts, Drake’s playing with the heart of a Gryffindor and the ambition of a Slytherin. That combo? Defensive coordinators hate it.

As for the noise, Maye’s heard it all season. And at this point, it barely moves the needle. The Patriots just keep stacking wins and separating themselves from the rest of the division. After a dominant road smackdown of the New York Jets, plus a little assist from the Philadelphia Eagles taking care of business against the Buffalo Bills, New England locked up the AFC East with a week still left. Division clinched. MVP buzz turned all the way up.

Now the regular season wraps with a home date against the Miami Dolphins. One last tune-up before the games stop forgiving mistakes. Scheduled debates can yell into the void. Wins age well, and the Patriots have plenty in the bank.

Of course, this is the NFL. And the conversation never stays quiet for long.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!