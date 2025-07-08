Brutal Prediction for Patriots’ AFC East Rival
The New England Patriots finished last in the AFC East each of the last two years, but their time in the cellar may finally be coming to an end.
Thanks to a flurry of free agency moves and a strong NFL Draft, the Patriots are largely viewed as a sleeper team heading into 2025, especially considering that the division is not exactly all that impressive outside of the Buffalo Bills.
Well guess what? New England was not picked to land in the basement in a recent prediction, as Bleacher Report's Moe Moton actually feels the Miami Dolphins end up in last place.
"Even though the New England Patriots and New York Jets have new coaching staffs, which always brings a level of uncertainty, the Miami Dolphins have glaring question marks that could become flaws in a bottom-out year," Moton wrote. "... Miami finishes with seven or eight wins, and head coach Mike McDaniel's job security will come into question at the end of the campaign."
The fact that Moton has the Dolphins winning seven or eight games and still finishing last means that he thinks the Pats could finish above .500, which would be a major step in the right direction and should have them in playoff contention.
Miami went 8-9 last season, one year after winning 11 games. Actually, the Dolphins had posted four straight winning campaigns — including a pair of playoff appearances — between 2020 and 2023.
However, Miami has not won a playoff game since January 2001, representing the longest active drought in the league. Still, the Dolphins have only ended up fourth in the AFC East twice since 2008, so they are still not accustomed to being a bottom dweller.
If the Patriots improve like many expect them to in 2025, however, that is exactly where Miami may find itself come next winter.
