Browns Sign Former Patriots QB After Deshaun Watson Injury
A former New England Patriots quarterback has found a new home today with the Cleveland Browns.
After Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles tear, the Browns quickly started looking at outside options they could bring in. They found one in former Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Cleveland has agreed to sign Zappe off of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. He may very well get a chance to play at some point.
Throughout his time with New England, Zappe showed flashes of big-time potential. However, he was never able to play consistently well when he got the opportunity.
He ended up playing in 14 career games with the Patriots. In those appearances, he completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also picked up 83 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.
At 25 years old, Zappe would likely be the backup to Jameis Winston, as Pelissero noted. There could very well be a chance for him to step on the field and get some snaps at some point this year. That would be huge for his goal of working his way back into a legitimate role in the NFL.
Looking to the future for the Browns, they will now have a lot of decisions to make at quarterback.
Do they stick with Watson for when he returns next season? Should they use their likely high first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a new franchise quarterback?
Only time will tell, but for now they have simply brought in some quarterback insurance in the former New England quarterback.
It will be interesting to see if he ends up finding some playing time in Cleveland. He may not have panned out with the Patriots, but Zappe was still a good guy and provided some entertainment or the fans during the games he played for New England.
