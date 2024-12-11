Commanders Claim Former Patriots WR
The New England Patriots signed wide receiver K.J. Osborn during the offseason to be a key role player within the offense. Unfortunately, that didn't end up happening.
Osborn was unable to make an impact on the field to begin the year. Due to his struggles, he ended up being taken off the field altogether for the most part.
All of that led to the Patriots deciding to waive Osborn this week.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Osborn has found a new home. The Washington Commanders have claimed him off of waivers following the injury suffered by wide receiver Noah Brown.
With the move being made, Osborn will have a chance to earn a role to help replace Brown.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Osborn ended up playing in seven games for New England. He caught just seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Obviously, those numbers were nothing close to what was expected. He had been coming off of a successful tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, where he began his NFL career.
During the 2023 campaign with the Vikings, Osborn had caught 48 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns.
With the Commanders, Osborn will be playing with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels at quarterback. Washington has had a dynamic offense for much of the season. If he can find his way onto the field, he could help salvage his value ahead of NFL free agency in the offseason.
At just 27-years-old, Osborn still has the potential of being a high impact wide receiver. He has shown that ability at times throughout his NFL career already.
It will be interesting to see how he fares with the Commanders. While things didn't work out with the Patriots, he still has talent and may very well have landed in a perfect situation for him in Washington.
