Patriots: Randy Moss’ Son Denies Cancer Diagnosis Rumor
Randy Moss is a household name in the football world. While mostly known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings, he put together an amazing stint with the New England Patriots as well.
When all was said and done, he ended up being one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. He has since been inducted into the Hall of Fame and has been working in broadcasting for years.
Unfortunately, he stepped away from his role on "Sunday NFL Countdown" due to an undisclosed health issue.
The father of former NFL superstar Larry Fitzgerald took to X and stated that Moss was dealing with liver cancer. However, Moss' son did not take long to fire back at that report.
Thaddeus Moss, Randy's son, completely dismissed the report that was made about liver cancer.
"This is disgusting. You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you , so check your f*****g sources," Moss posted.
In addition to responding to Fitzgerald Sr., Moss also responded to NFL legend Brett Favre, who had posted his thoughts after hearing the false liver cancer diagnosis.
"Brett , the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to," Moss stated.
Obviously, this is a very bad look for Fitzgerald Sr. Moss also should be allowed to announce the health battle that he is dealing with himself and in his time.
At least for now, there is no answer about what is ailing Moss. However, the good news is that it is not the liver cancer report that was being circulated.
While fans would like to know what is going on with the NFL Hall of Famer, all that should be done is to send him thoughts and prayers as he deals with the situation. When he is ready, he will reveal what is going on.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!