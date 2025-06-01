Could Patriots Target Former No. 1 Overall Pick?
For the most part, the New England Patriots and the rest of the NFL have made the bulk of their big offseason moves and acquisitions with OTAs now underway.
But even while being deep in the weeds of the offseason, it doesn't stop the Patriots from making a late free agent addition. The market still holds several talented contributors waiting to join their next roster, which is at least worth investigating for potential last-minute fits.
For NFL.com's Kevin Patra, one veteran free agent the Patriots could take interest in is edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney– not only as a move to improve the pass rush, but also to form a bit of a player-coach reunion with Mike Vrabel.
"Unless the Trey Hendrickson trade dam bursts open, there aren't big-time difference-makers available," Patra wrote. "But adding a proven veteran could give the Patriots' rush more potency. Jadeveon Clowneybegan his career with Mike Vrabel in Houston. Clowney also played for the head coach and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams in Tennessee in 2020. A reunion in Foxborough could make sense."
Clowney was most recently with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 as a starter through 14 games, posting 5.5 sacks, 46 combined tackles, and four PBUs.
While not quite at the level he was during his time with the Houston Texans, as his age-32 campaign lies on the horizon, he's still been a consistent force at his position throughout his various stints with multiple franchises since departing in 2018. Now, the Patriots could be his next best destination.
Clowney was able to maintain as a starting-caliber edge rusher throughout his 11th season in the league through 2024, and in the event he sustains similar production for yet another year, New England–– a team who ranked last in total sacks last season–– should consider the idea of inking a deal with the three-time Pro Bowler.
In the event Clowney and the Patriots can agree on a low-risk, low-cost contract for New England that provides this defense another contributor with upside, and even a bit of veteran experience to pair with, perhaps that marriage could form with Foxboro in due time.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!