Cowboys Super Bowl Contenders With Patriots Legend?
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has been connected as a potential fit for the Dallas Cowboys since parting ways with the Patriots.
Jerry Jones opted to start the 2024 NFL season with Mike McCarthy as his head coach still, but he could be considering making a change already. The Cowboys have started the season with a 1-2 record and have not looked good while doing it.
Dallas is expecting to be a Super Bowl contender this season. At this point in time, they don't look like anything close to that level of team.
Due to the slow start to the season, Stephen A. Smith is making a major suggestion to Jones and the Cowboys. He thinks the team should move on from McCarthy and bring in Belichick.
During a recent segment on "First Take," Smith implored Jones to bring Belichick in to be the team's new head coach.
“I love my brother, Jerry Jones. I promise you, this is what it’s going to be. All he’s gotta do is listen to me. ... (and) they are going to have a chance to win a championship. ... And you’re gonna have to go and get yourself Bill Belichick.''
Smith continued on, doubling down on his hot take about Belichick making Dallas a Super Bowl contender.
"Let me tell you something right now. You’re gonna have a bunch of brothers far more focused and prepared than they are right now. You do that and the Dallas Cowboys are challenging for the Super Bowl championship next year. ... Mark my words.”
While some may disagree with Smith, there is no doubt that Belichick was able to keep players focused. He led one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history. Tom Brady was a huge part of that as well, but even Brady has given a lot of credit to Belichick.
Should the Cowboys continue struggling this season, McCarthy will almost certainly be looking for a new job in the offseason. He was on a short leash coming into the season.
If they do move on from McCarthy, taking a long hard look at Belichick would make a ton of sense. He truly could be the missing piece to help take Dallas to the promised land.
