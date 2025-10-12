Former RB Explains How Patriots Can Fix Run Game
In 1985, the New England Patriots rushed for 2,331 yards on the way to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Now 40 seasons later, the Patriots of today are struggling to run the ball as effectively. Former running back Craig James has an easy fix.
"You've got to have balance to get to where they want to be," James said when asked if the team should move away from the running the ball. "It cannot be an afterthought. You must find a way to run the ball. ... The game of football is still blocking and tackling."
James, a college star at SMU who spent five seasons with the Patriots from 1984 to 1988, was one of the team's best offensive players during his pro tenure. Alongside Tony Collins and behind a stout offensive line, James quickly became one of the team's greatest running backs in history, racking up 2,469 career yards on the ground -- putting him 14th all time in franchise history.
In just his second season, James was part of the Patriots rushing attack that won three-straight road playoff games (the first time that happened in league history) en route to the franchise's first AFC title. What the team did, James said, was just do what they did best, over and over again.
"In my first year, I had 4.9 (yards per carry), the next year was four and a half yards." James said. "(John) Hannah retired, we changed our offensive lineup, and then we had to become a passing team because we couldn't block up front. We were not the same team."
The 2025 iteration of the Patriots ground game has been off to a slow start in the present day. Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38 attempts, 139 yards, two touchdowns) leads the way, but his three lost fumbles have proven costly. Backup Antonio Gibson is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, and rookie TreVeyon Henderson has been relegated to the sidelines for most of the games.
So for New England to get back to smash mouth football that head coach Mike Vrabel would like to run, it starts with not ignoring that part of the offensive game plan. Instead, it's about going back to it until it breaks wide open.
"If you don't have football players who are willing to block and tackle, you won't win, and blocking and tackling means a running game," James said. "If it's third and one, you better be able to put your hand in the dirt and get a first down. If you throw the ball all the time, and it's screens and this and that, your defense gets soft, your teammates get soft."
James closed with one point, a statement that is sure to resonate with Patriots fans.
"TreVeyon Henderson, somehow get him the ball," James said. "He's electrifying. Get him the football."
