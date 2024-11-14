Former QB Shares Thrilling Patriots' Drake Maye Take
When the New England Patriots selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft, many had concerns about how Maye's game would translate on to the professional level.
Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky was one of them, questioning Maye's mechanics.
Well, Maye is now starting for the Patriots, and he has been very impressive, prompting Orlovsky to adjust his take on the rookie signal-caller, saying that New England should be "over the moon" with him.
To be fair to Orlovsky, he was far from the only one who offered legitimate concerns about how raw Maye was coming out of college.
There was actually a time when Maye was considered the clear No. 2 quarterback in his class behind Caleb Williams, and some even felt that Maye was the superior prospect.
However, the closer we got to the draft, the more Maye's stock dropped, resulting in him being the third quarterback selected.
But the Pats aren't complaining.
While Maye has certainly displayed some growing pains early on, he has also shown flashes of brilliance.
Through six appearances and five starts, the 22-year-old has thrown for 954 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 84.1. He has also rushed for 233 yards and a score, averaging 9.3 yards per carry.
Maye began the season on the bench, as the Patriots initially did not want to put him behind such a porous offensive line. Not only that, but New England had very limited weapons.
For that reason, the Pats decided to roll with Jacoby Brissett before finally turning the reins over to Maye in mid-October.
While the Patriots could certainly stand to add some more pieces around Maye, it seems like they definitely picked the right quarterback.
