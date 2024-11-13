Patriots Get Big News On Potential Free Agent Target
The New England Patriots were expected to be major players in free agency last year (remember how they wanted to burn some cash?), but instead, they largely struck out.
The Patriots really wanted to target a top wide receiver last spring and had their sights set on Calvin Ridley, but he ultimately spurned New England for the Tennessee Titans.
Fortunately, the Pats will get a mulligan this coming offseason, as they are slated to have ample cap space and will once again have the opportunity to land a big-name pass-catcher.
Rumor has it that Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is at the top of their wish list, and the Patriots actually received some pretty encouraging news on the situation this week.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently ran down a list of the top 25 upcoming NFL free agents, and while discussing Higgins, he revealed that the star wide out will almost certainly hit the open market.
“There’s little to no chance Higgins is in Cincinnati beyond 2024,” Fowler wrote. “People I’ve talked to feel pretty strongly about that, barring a major surprise. A second franchise tag would cost the Bengals around $26.2 million on a one-year rental. Higgins wanted out of Cincinnati last offseason, and the Bengals will likely allocate resources for a [Ja'Marr] Chase contract. Higgins will have a strong market because of the number of receiver-needy teams and Higgins’ WR1 traits.”
So, basically, Higgins is done in Cincinnati, which will free him up to sign a new deal with whomever he pleases.
Could New England represent that team for Higgins?
The 25-year-old has been slowed by injuries for the second consecutive season. He has played in just five games in 2024, logging 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
Last year, Higgins appeared in 12 contests and caught 42 passes for 656 yards and five scores.
When healthy, though, the Clemson product is a dynamic threat, as evidenced by the fact that he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022.
